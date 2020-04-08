|
ORD Chris Sadly passed away in the
Red House Nursing Home, Buckingham on 5th April 2020, aged 76 years.
Chris will be very sadly missed
by all his family and many friends.
Due to the current restrictions,
a private funeral will take place
with a memorial service
being arranged at a later date.
Donations, if desired, to
benefit 'Alzheimer's Society'
may be made online at www.cpjfield.co.uk/services/43122
or sent c/o Heritage and Sons,
1a Bristle Hill, Buckingham, MK18 1EZ. Tel: 01280 813188.
Published in Bucks Herald on Apr. 8, 2020