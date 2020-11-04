|
|
|
PRICE Colin John Retired small animal
Veterinary Surgeon at
Hampden Veterinary Hospital, Aylesbury.
Passed away peacefully at
Florence Nightingale Hospice
on the 26th October 2020.
Devoted and loving husband to Valerie, father to Andrew, Nick and Tim. Grandpa to Tom, Izzy,
Olivia, Henry and Eliza.
He will be greatly missed
by family and friends.
Donations for
Macmillan Cancer Support and
North Marston ECC Restoration Fund may be sent c/o
Heritage & Sons Funeral Directors,
63 High St, Winslow,
Bucks, MK18 3DG.
Published in Bucks Herald on Nov. 4, 2020