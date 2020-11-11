|
Soundy Cynthia Anne It is with much sadness
that we announce the death of Cynthia on Wednesday
28th October 2020, aged 89.
A wonderful wife,
mother and grandmother,
thank you for all the good times.
Always in our hearts from her loving husband Robert and Julia, Cheryl, Matthew, Paul and the rest of the family.
Funeral service to take place at Aylesbury Vale Crematorium, Watermead on Tuesday
17th November at 11.30am.
Donations in memory of Cynthia for the Alzheimer's Society can be made online at https://www.alzheimers.org.uk/get-involved/make-donation or https://coopfunerals.co.uk/store-locator/Aylesbury/
Published in Bucks Herald on Nov. 11, 2020