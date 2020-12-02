Home

BUNCE Cyril John Beerce
'John' John passed away peacefully
in Stoke Mandeville Hospital
on 27th November 2020
aged 69 years.
Beloved husband of Lesley.
Father to Mark. Step father to Gary, Clare and Zoe. Grandad to Connor, Summer, Harry and Olivia.
Rest in peace my darling. Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, to benefit
British Heart Foundation c/o
Heritage & Sons Funeral Directors,
146 Aylesbury Road,
Wendover, Bucks, HP22 6AP
www.cpjfield.co.uk
Published in Bucks Herald on Dec. 2, 2020
