Dana Brown

Dana Brown Notice
BROWN Dana Mary Cressy (Formerly Stenstrom)
(née Morley)
Aged 87, passed suddenly on
31 July 2020 at her home.
Loving wife of Peter, devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother
and friend to many.
Always in our hearts.
Due to the Covid 19 pandemic and family in America, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Remembrances may be made in Dana's name to Aylesbury Visually Impaired Club, Sue Sanders (01296 630740).
An online memorial can be viewed at www.cpjfield.co.uk/services/66090
Published in Bucks Herald on Sept. 23, 2020
