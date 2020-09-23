|
BROWN Dana Mary Cressy (Formerly Stenstrom)
(née Morley)
Aged 87, passed suddenly on
31 July 2020 at her home.
Loving wife of Peter, devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother
and friend to many.
Always in our hearts.
Due to the Covid 19 pandemic and family in America, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Remembrances may be made in Dana's name to Aylesbury Visually Impaired Club, Sue Sanders (01296 630740).
An online memorial can be viewed at www.cpjfield.co.uk/services/66090
Published in Bucks Herald on Sept. 23, 2020