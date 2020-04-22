|
|
|
Cadenhead Mrs Dawn Lesley My wife
Dawn sadly passed away at
Stoke Mandeville Hospital from
COVID-19 on 23rd March 2020.
She will be sadly missed
by close family and friends.
The funeral will be held at
Aylesbury Crematorium, Watermead
on Friday 24th April at 1:30pm but
due to restrictions, close family only
to be allowed at the ceremony.
No flowers please, but donations may be sent to either Florence Nightingale Hospice via the just giving page
www.justgiving.com/fundraising/
cncadenhead62
or British Heart Foundation via
https://giftofhope.bhf.org.uk/In-Memory/dawn-cadenhead
Published in Bucks Herald on Apr. 22, 2020