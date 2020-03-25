Home

Derek Smee

Smee Derek Albert 22.5.1933 - 16.3.2020
Passed away peacefully in Stoke Mandeville Hospital, aged 86 years.
Beloved husband of Joyce,
loving dad to Keith and Denise,
devoted grandad and great grandad
to Sam, Jack, Adam, Chloe,
Mollie, Poppy and Teddy.
Funeral service will take place on Wednesday 8th April 2020,
Bierton Crematorium at 12.00noon.
Family flowers only please,
donations to Cancer, Care & Haematology Unit or Thames Valley Air Ambulance may be sent c/o
Published in Bucks Herald on Mar. 25, 2020
