|
|
|
GRECH Des
(Desmond) Aged 53
Passed away
23rd April after a 15 month illness.
Devoted son of Connie & Gus Grech and loving brother of Carol, Yvonne, Vicki, Debra, Gustav, Mark & Loretta.
Also leaves behind 14 nieces and nephews, who loved and enjoyed his great wit, generous and big-hearted nature, Colette, Martin, Jack, George, Harry, Mickyla, Luke, Dominique
Amelia, Georgia, Macie, Darci, Alexander & Roslyn.
A carer in the community for
15 years, he was appreciated and
dearly loved by all who knew him.
A kind & compassionate spirit,
amazingly positive & unique person,
our darling sweet-natured brother,
son, uncle and friend.
Des was a truly outstanding
person, known for his quick wit
and infectious smile and he will be
missed so much by his loved ones.
Funeral at Aylesbury Crematorium
on May 14th, procession/cortege
from 3pm. via Bicester Road -
Bierton Road - Elmhurst Rd.
Any donations gratefully received
for Florence Nightingale Hospice via
http://www.justgiving.com/
fundraising/desmond-grech
Published in Bucks Herald on May 6, 2020