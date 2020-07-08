Home

Domenico Aquino

AQUINO Domenico It is with great sadness that we announce that Domenico "Dom" Aquino passed away on
Thursday 18th June 2020.
His presence will be missed by all.
The funeral will take place on 14th July 2020 at Beirton Crematorium at 3pm. Space is still limited due to government restrictions so the family will be contacting people individually.
Any flowers should be sent to K Y Greens (Aylesbury). The family would prefer donations to MIND.
Further information from Leo Aquino 07951935146
Published in Bucks Herald on July 8, 2020
