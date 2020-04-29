|
Milbery Donald Charles
'Don' Sadly passed away peacefully at home with his children by his side on Wednesday 15th April 2020, aged 93 years.
A dearly loved dad, grandad,
great grandad and friend.
He will be greatly missed by us all.
A private ceremony will take place
at Amersham Crematorium
on Monday 18th May at 11.00 am.
No flowers but donations
if desired in memory of Don
to Florence Nightingale Hospice
may be sent direct to
Unit 2 Walton Lodge,
Walton Street, Aylesbury HP21 7QY
A celebration of Don's life will be
held in due course when permitted.
Published in Bucks Herald on Apr. 29, 2020