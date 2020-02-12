Home

Heritage & Sons (Aylesbury)
167 Bicester Road
Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire HP19 9BA
01296 428638
Dorothy Leach

Dorothy Leach Notice
LEACH Dorothy Kathleen (Dolly) Dearly loved wife, mother and grandmother passed peacefully
away on 31st January 2020
in Llanelli, Carmarthenshire,
aged 88 years.

Funeral service to be held at the Aylesbury Vale Crematorium,
Watermead, Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, HP19 0FU
on 25th February 2020 at 2.30 p.m.

Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to benefit
Hearing Dogs for Deaf People or Dementia UK can be sent c/o
Heritage & Sons Funeral Directors,
167 Bicester Road, Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire,
HP19 3BA, 01296 428638
Published in Bucks Herald on Feb. 12, 2020
