Eleanor Edith
Ashton Passed away at Stoke Mandeville Hospital
on Saturday, 13th June 2020
aged 92 years.
Adored Wife, Mum and Grannie.
A small family funeral will take place
on Saturday, 4th July 2020 at
St Mary's Church, Wendover.
Flowers are welcome and may be sent c/o K Y Green, Marsh Road,
Little Kimble, HP22 5XS.
Donations, if desired, in
Eleanor's memory can be made to Wendover Dementia Support and sent to the Treasurer, 25 Dobbins Lane, Wendover, HP22 6DH (please write Eleanor Ashton on back of cheque);
or they can be made by bank transfer to CAF Bank, Acc. Wendover Dementia Support, Sort Code 40-52-40
Acc. No. 00032499
(Reference: Eleanor Ashton).
Published in Bucks Herald on June 24, 2020