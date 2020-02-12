Home

Heritage & Sons (Wendover)
146 Aylesbury Road
Wendover, Buckinghamshire HP22 6AP
01296 620777
Frederick Fish

Frederick Fish Notice
FISH Frederick George
(Fred) Dearly loved father, father-in-law and grandfather passed peacefully away
on 9th January 2020, aged 86 years.
Funeral service to be held at the Aylesbury Vale Crematorium, Watermead, Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, HP19 0FU on Monday 24th February at 11.30am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to benefit the
Motor Neurone Disease Association
can be sent c/o Heritage & Sons
Funeral Directors, 146 Aylesbury Road,
Wendover, Buckinghamshire,
HP22 6AP. 01296 620777
Published in Bucks Herald on Feb. 12, 2020
