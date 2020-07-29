|
|
|
Danby George Edward Peacefully at home
with his family on 17th July
at the age of 97.
Much loved husband for 67 years
of Mary (deceased), devoted and beloved father of Lynn, Nick and
Meryl, fond father-in-law to Barry
and Paul and dear 'Daddy George'
to so many friends.
A true gentleman, he will be sorely missed by all who knew him.
Because of current regulations,
a small family service will be held,
and a celebration of his life will be arranged at a later date
Enquiries to K Y Green, 01296 482041
Published in Bucks Herald on July 29, 2020