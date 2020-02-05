|
|
|
Snooks George Passed away peacefully surrounded by his family
on 27th January 2020 in
Stoke Mandeville Hospital,
aged 82 years.
Much loved husband of Vi.
He will be sorely missed by his
two daughters Pam and Jackie,
his four grandchildren and
two great grandchildren.
Funeral service will take place at Watermead Crematorium on
Friday 14th February at 2.30pm.
All very welcome.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, may be
left after the service or to
K.Y. Green Funeral Directors.
The family will then donate to
a local charitable need.
Published in Bucks Herald on Feb. 5, 2020