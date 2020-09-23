|
ANDREWS GILL Passed away peacefully at home on the 12th September, aged 80.
Beloved Sister, Cousin, Mother,
Nana, Aunt and Great Aunt.
She will be greatly missed by all her family and countless friends locally
and around the world.
Her love, compassion, generosity and zest for life will remain with us forever.
Private funeral will be held due
to Covid restrictions.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, can be made to benefit Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity and The NSPCC
c/o Heritage and Sons
146 Aylesbury Road
Wendover
Bucks
HP22 6AP 01296 620777 or online at www.cpjfield.co.uk/services/67148
Published in Bucks Herald on Sept. 23, 2020