BUCKINGHAM Gladys Lilian
(Formerly Tysoe)
'Liz' Beloved Wife, Mother, Grandmother
and Friend passed away on
Friday, 13th March 2020,
aged 85 years.
She will be
greatly missed.
The funeral service will be held at the
Holy Cross & St Mary's Church in
Quainton on Friday, 3rd April 2020 at
11:00 AM, followed immediately by the
committal in the churchyard. All are
welcome to attend.
Family flowers only. Donations, if
desired, to benefit the Alzheimer's
Society can be sent c/o Heritage &
Sons, 167 Bicester Road, Aylesbury,
HP19 9BA, 01296 428638.
Published in Bucks Herald on Mar. 25, 2020