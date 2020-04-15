|
|
|
MANNION Helen Vera Beloved Daughter, Granddaughter,
Sister, Niece, Cousin and Friend passed
away on Thursday, 2nd April 2020, aged 14 years, after a very
brave battle with leukaemia.
She will be greatly missed.
A private funeral service is to be held.
The family would like to thank
everyone for the love and support
shown to them at this time of sadness.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, to benefit the Teenage Cancer Trust or Clic Sargent can be sent c/o
Heritage & Sons, 167 Bicester Road,
Aylesbury, HP19 9BA or by calling
01296 428638.
Published in Bucks Herald on Apr. 15, 2020