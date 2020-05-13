Home

PICKUP JEAN ELLEN GRACE Formerly of
Craigwell Avenue, Aylesbury.
Passed away peacefully in Ipswich on
Tuesday 5 May 2020, aged 94.
Beloved wife of the late Patrick,
loving mother of Jane and Mark,
dear sister, grandmother,
great grandmother and aunt.
Private cremation on Thursday 21 May.
Family flowers only, donations if wished to Cancer Research, c/o
Farthing Funeral Service,
Deben House, 650 Woodbridge Road,
Ipswich IP4 4PW,
www.farthingfunerals.co.uk.
Published in Bucks Herald on May 13, 2020
