Joan Browning Notice
BROWNING Joan Ann Beloved wife, mother and grandmother passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday 8th April 2020,
aged 81 years.
Joan will be remembered by many for her long teaching career in Aylesbury and the surrounding area.
If desired, donations to the
Alzheimer's Society may be made online in Joan's memory at: www.justgiving.com/
fundraising/joanbrowning
A private funeral at Bierton Crematorium will be followed by a memorial service at a later date.
Published in Bucks Herald on Apr. 22, 2020
