Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John Evans
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Evans

Notice Condolences

John Evans Notice
EVANS John WYNN Passed away peacefully
on 20th July 2020
at Florence Nightingale Hospice, Stoke Mandeville.
Aged 85 years.
Wynn will be greatly missed by sons Mark & Jonathan & grandchildren. Reunited with his beloved Patricia.

Due to current restrictions a private family funeral service will be held
at Amersham Crematorium.
A livestream at 3.30pm on
Tuesday 11th August 2020
will be available for viewing.
Family flowers only please.
Donations to British Heart Foundation via Just Giving page.
Enquiries to
KY Green Funeral
Directors on
01296 482041
Published in Bucks Herald on July 29, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -