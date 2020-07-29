|
|
|
EVANS John WYNN Passed away peacefully
on 20th July 2020
at Florence Nightingale Hospice, Stoke Mandeville.
Aged 85 years.
Wynn will be greatly missed by sons Mark & Jonathan & grandchildren. Reunited with his beloved Patricia.
Due to current restrictions a private family funeral service will be held
at Amersham Crematorium.
A livestream at 3.30pm on
Tuesday 11th August 2020
will be available for viewing.
Family flowers only please.
Donations to British Heart Foundation via Just Giving page.
Enquiries to
KY Green Funeral
Directors on
01296 482041
Published in Bucks Herald on July 29, 2020