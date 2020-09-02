|
LIDDIARD John Reginald Edward (also known as Jack) Passed away peacefully on
24th August 2020 in Stoke
Mandeville Hospital, aged 80 years.
Loved and missed by all of his family and many friends, now reunited
with his beloved Margaret.
Private funeral at Amersham Crematorium on 7th September 2020.
No flowers please, donations if desired to Florence Nightingale Hospice who John was so grateful to for the care they provided to Margaret.
All enquiries to K Y Green
Tel: 01296 482041
Published in Bucks Herald on Sept. 2, 2020