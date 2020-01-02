|
NUTKINS John Passed away on
21st December 2019, aged 70.
Funeral Service will take place at
St Giles Church, Cheddington on Thursday 9th January 2020 at 11:00am. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, by way of cheque payable to either Marie Curie Cancer Care, Progressive Supranuclear Palsy Association (PSPA), Rennie Grove Hospice Care may be sent to Dillamore Funeral Service, 16 Old Road, Linslade, Leighton Buzzard, Beds, LU7 2RF. Telephone 01525 372210
Published in Bucks Herald on Jan. 2, 2020