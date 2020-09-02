|
Tancell John Stephen It is with great sadness we announce the death of John who passed away in Stoke Mandeville Hospital on Monday 17th August 2020 after a short illness.
Deeply regretted by his sorrowing
wife Sylvia, son Nick, papa to Sarah
and much loved grandad to
Lewis and Harry.
Funeral will be held at
Aylesbury Vale Crematorium
on Thursday 3rd September.
Family flowers only but donations,
if desired, for Florence Nightingale Hospice may be sent direct to
Unit 2 Walton Lodge, Walton Street, Aylesbury HP21 7QY
All enquiries to K Y Green Funeral Directors 01296 482041
John will be sorely missed by his family, friends and all who knew him.
Forever in our hearts
Published in Bucks Herald on Sept. 2, 2020