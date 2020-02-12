Home

Kathleen Martin Notice
MARTIN KATHLEEN Passed away peacefully on
31st January 2020 at
Milton Keynes Hospital, aged 84 years.
Wife to the late Bryan, mother to
Bruce (deceased) and Owen.
Kathleen will be sadly missed
by all her family and friends.
The Funeral Service will take place
on Monday 17th February at
1.15pm in the Oak Chapel at
Crownhill Crematorium.
Family flowers only please but
donations gratefully accepted
on behalf of either
Guide Dogs for the Blind
or RNIB MK and may be left
on the collection plate as
we leave the Chapel, or cheques,
made payable to the charity,
may be sent via
H W Mason & Sons, 9 High Street,
Newport Pagnell, MK16 8AR
Published in Bucks Herald on Feb. 12, 2020
