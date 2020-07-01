Home

Kathy Gledhill Notice
Kathy
Gledhill
(née Hurley) Passed away peacefully at home on 15th June, 2020, after a long illness. She was 66.
A devoted partner, mum and grannie and a wonderful friend. Kathy was from Tring and lived in Aylesbury
and latterly Rye Harbour, Sussex.
A private funeral for close family
will be held on 15th July.
Flowers welcome through
The Co-operative Funeralcare Aylesbury, alternatively, a donation
to a charity of your choosing as
Kathy was both fond of flowers
and compassionate.
Published in Bucks Herald on July 1, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -