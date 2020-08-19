|
JONES Keith Brynlys David Passed away on
Friday 14th August 2020,
aged 57 years.
He will be sadly missed by his
wife Jennie, his dog Mutley
and all his family and friends.
Gone but not forgotten.
Family flowers only. Donations to
Florence Nightingale Hospice
may be made online via
dillamorefuneralservice.co.uk
or by way of cheque payable to
the charity and sent to
Dillamore Funeral Service Ltd,
16 Old Road, Linslade, Leighton
Buzzard, Beds, LU7 2RF.
Telephone 01525 372210
Published in Bucks Herald on Aug. 19, 2020