Kenneth Hailey Notice
HAILEY Kenneth George William (Ken) Passed away peacefully on
10th September, aged 90 years.

A much loved Dad, Brother,
Husband, Grandad and Friend.

Ken will be greatly missed by
all his family and friends.

Due to current restrictions a
private family service will be held
on Monday 5th October
at Amersham Crematorium.

Donations, if wished, in memory
of Ken to benefit the
'Stroke Association' may be sent
c/o Heritage & Sons,
167 Bicester Road, Aylesbury,
HP19 9BA, 01296 428638
Published in Bucks Herald on Sept. 30, 2020
