RAWLINSON Lily May
(Bet) Passed away peacefully on June 5th aged 95. Adored mum of Steve,
beloved NanNan of Glynys & Tegan.
Finally reunited with her Ken.
Always our guiding light, you are with us still on the hills, in the songs of the birds & the scent of flowers
you loved so much.
Funeral service will take place at Bierton Crematorium on 1st July.
Family flowers only please but donations welcome to Dogs for Good & may be sent to The Frances Hay Centre, Blacklocks Hill, Banbury, OX17 2BS.
Published in Bucks Herald on July 1, 2020