WHICKER Lucy Sadly, but peacefully
passed away on
Wednesday 26th August 2020 at
home with her family at her bedside.
A private funeral is to take place
in Paisley in Scotland on
Wednesday 9th September.
At a later date a thanksgiving service will be held when we hope many of Lucy's family and friends from the Buckinghamshire area could attend
as a celebration of her life.
Donations can be made to
Rennie Grove as they were
her favourite charity.
They can be made through
Heritage & Sons or alternatively
her JustGiving page.
Published in Bucks Herald on Sept. 9, 2020