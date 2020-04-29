Home

Bennett Lurline
(also known as Louise Bennett) Our beloved mother, passed away peacefully in her sleep
on the 7 April 2020 from a stroke.
Mum was 88 years old.

We would have loved mum to have had a traditional West Indian send off to celebrate her life so that all who knew her, could pay their respects,
but this is not possible due to
the COVID19 pandemic.

In accordance with government guidelines, funerals are kept to immediate family only.
We are hoping to hold a memorial service once we are over COVID19.
Please think of us in your prayers.
Published in Bucks Herald on Apr. 29, 2020
