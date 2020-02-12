|
|
|
SMITH Martin Keith Proprietor of County Glass & Glazing.
Passed away peacefully at home,
surrounded by his family on Monday 3rd February 2020, aged 63 years.
Much loved husband of Sandra,
dad to Michelle and Charlotte.
Funeral service will take place at Bierton Crematorium on Saturday 22nd February at 1:00pm.
All very welcome.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired may be left after the service or to K Y Green Funeral Directors to be donated to Pancreatic Cancer UK.
Published in Bucks Herald on Feb. 12, 2020