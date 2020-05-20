|
SOUTHWICK Megan In Loving
Memory of
Megan Amelia Southwick
Passed away peacefully at home in Bierton, Buckinghamshire
on 19th April 2020
Age: 79
Leaving behind loved ones
Son - Steven Shaw.
Daughter - Deborah Wilders.
Granddaughter - Georgia Shaw.
After a long struggle with COPD Megan left us and is now at peace.
Born in Middlesbrough on
13th February 1941 to
Elsie and Jack Cartwright,
the family moved to Aylesbury
during the war when Jack was transferred from the War Office in London to Bletchley Park.
Megan attended
St Johns School and later
Aylesbury Grammar School.
Megan married John Shaw 1963 at Holy Trinity Church, Aylesbury going on to have two children together,
Steven and Deborah. Megan's second marriage was to Les Carroll in 1977 but she was widowed soon after.
Megan worked at International Alloys, the Post Office and was landlady of the Bricklayers Arms in Aylesbury
for 6 years. After working for Equitable Life for many years she retired early and went to Spain to run her
own bar and coffee shop. Megan returned from Spain soon after her Granddaughter Georgia was born in
1997. After working for M&S she retired for real spending her time crafting, watching F1 and going on many exciting holidays around the world. She loved animals dearly including her own Toy Poodle Bree.
The funeral will be held on
Friday 12th June, 13:00 at
Bierton Crematorium, Cane End Lane, Bierton,Aylesbury, HP22 5BH.
Only close family and friends are permitted at the funeral due to the government restrictions. The family ask for no flowers to be sent but would welcome donations made in Megan's name to Tiggywinkles Wildlife Hospital in Haddenham. https://www.sttiggywinkles.org.uk/donate/
Published in Bucks Herald on May 20, 2020