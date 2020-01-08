|
Harris Micheal John Of Aston Abbotts, sadly passed away suddenly on 16th December 2019,
with his wife by his side.
He will be greatly missed by his Children, Grandchildren and all
that loved and knew him.
The funeral will take place at
Bierton Crematorium on Friday
17th January 2020 at 4.00pm.
Flowers are welcome and all
are invited to attend the service.
Donations if desired are for
Breath Easy Charity or sent by cheque payable to the charity sent care of:
H.W Masons & Sons
Funeral Directors
Bridge House
97 Victoria Road
Bletchley
Milton Keynes
MK22PD
Tel 01908 642700
Published in Bucks Herald on Jan. 8, 2020