Gower Pat It is with great
heartbroken sadness that
we need to inform
you of the passing of PAT GOWER, the
landlady of the Packhorse, Wednover.
She reigned for 57 years (just) and was the life and sole of her kingdom in her heyday! Mum and dad took on the Packhorse on the 17th May 1963 and in all those years they enjoyed every day. We lost Dad in August 1992,
Mum never wanted to leave the pub she loved, so ploughed on with all
the families support.
She was enthusiastic and full of energy in her heyday and gave her all
to make her "public" happy.
Every customer was a friend
and she had a marvellous knack
of befriending newcomers too.
The family have incredible memories of her (too many to mention) and will take comfort from that.
The family ask you to think of the
"lively old lady with grey hair"
with love and affection.
I would like to think she is in the arms
of her beloved "Bertie G"
who she loved to her dying day!
We would like to thank all who have been there for us the last few months of her life. please raise a toast at home for the Queen of the Packhorse.
Published in Bucks Herald on May 27, 2020