O'Sullivan Patrick
(Pat) Aged 69, passed away peacefully at Florence Nightingale Hospice on
1st April 2020 after a short,
but bravely fought battle with cancer. Much loved husband, dad and nandad (grandchildren's pet name).

Restricted family funeral service
to be held on 20th April 12:30pm
at Watermead Crematorium.
Thanksgiving service to be arranged
at a later date. Donations, if desired,
to Florence Nightingale Hospice
c/o K Y Green
Tel: 01296 482041
Published in Bucks Herald on Apr. 15, 2020
