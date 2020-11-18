|
|
|
THOMPSON Pauline Pauline passed peacefully away on
4th November 2020, aged 95 years at St. Leonard's Care Home, Aylesbury where she was lovingly cared for.
Funeral service to take place on Wednesday, 25th November at
2.00 p.m. at St. Mary the Virgin Church, Westcott followed by burial in the churchyard where she will be
reunited with her late husband Dennis.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to benefit
St Leonards Care Home, Aylesbury
can be sent c/o
Heritage & Sons Funeral Directors,
146 Aylesbury Road, Wendover,
Bucks, HP22 6AP, 01296 620777
www.cpjfield.co.uk
Published in Bucks Herald on Nov. 18, 2020