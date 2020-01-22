|
|
|
HERITAGE Peter John Our dearest Pete
passed away on
Tuesday, 31st December 2019,
aged 88 years.
He is much loved and will
be greatly missed by his wife and
family, friends and neighbours.
The funeral service will be held at
St Peter's Church, Quarrendon on
Friday, 7th February at 11:00 AM
followed by a committal service at
the Aylesbury Vale Crematorium,
Watermead at 12:30 PM.
All are welcome to attend.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired,
to benefit Dementia UK
can be sent c/o Heritage & Sons,
167 Bicester Road,
Aylesbury, HP19 9BA,
01296 428638.
Published in Bucks Herald on Jan. 22, 2020