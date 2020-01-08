|
COOK Miss Phyllis
(Phyl) Passed away at
Buckingham Lodge Care Home
on 18th December 2019, aged 92.
Formerly of Abbey Road, Aylesbury.
Much loved aunt and friend.
Funeral Service to be held at Aylesbury Vale Crematorium, Watermead,
on Friday 10th January 2020 at 11.30am. All are welcome to attend.
Family flowers only and donations,
if desired, to Age UK may be left
after the service or made c/o
Heritage & Sons Funeral Directors,
167 Bicester Road, Aylesbury,
HP19 9BA, 01296 428638 or online www.cpjfield.co.uk
Published in Bucks Herald on Jan. 8, 2020