Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
14:00
Banbury Crematorium
Richard Tuckey Notice
TUCKEY Richard Passed away peacefully
on 13th January 2020 at Danetree Hospital, Daventry.
Devoted Husband to Sylvia,
loving Dad to Nicholas,
Leeann and Karen.
Much loved Grampy to
Madison, Leo and Dylan.
Sadly missed and forever in our hearts.
Funeral Service at
Banbury Crematorium on
Monday 10th February 2020
at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only
and donations, if desired, to
Motor Neurone Disease (M.N.D)
c/o W.J. Franklin & Sons,
30 High Street, Brackley,
Northants, NN13 7DS.
Telephone 01280 702356.
Published in Bucks Herald on Jan. 31, 2020
