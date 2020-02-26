|
|
|
Thrift Ronald Passed away on
13th February 2020, aged 88.
Much loved husband of the late Thelma.
Funeral Service to be held at
Aylesbury Vale Crematorium on Thursday 19th March 2020,
at 10.30am.
Family flowers only and
donations, if desired, to the
British Heart Foundation or
Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity
may be left after the service or made c/o Heritage & Sons Funeral Directors, 167 Bicester Road, Aylesbury,
HP19 9BA, tel. 01296 428638
or online www.cpjfield.co.uk.
Published in Bucks Herald on Feb. 26, 2020