|
|
|
Houghton Roy Wilfred Passed away peacefully at home on 19th December 2019, aged 84 years.
A loving Husband, Dad, Grandad
and Great Grandad
who will be dearly missed by all.
A service to celebrate Roy's life
will take place at St Peter's Church,
Brackley on Friday 17th January 2020 at 1.00pm. Family flowers only, donations, in memory of Roy to Brackley Community Hospital Trust and Oxford University Hospitals Charities (Horton Hospital Day Unit) c/o W J Franklin &Son, 30 High Street, Brackley, NN13 7DS Tel; 01280 702356.
Published in Bucks Herald on Jan. 10, 2020