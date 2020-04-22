|
|
|
WOODFORD Sadie Beloved wife of
the late Alan Woodford,
mother, sister aunt and friend passed away on Tuesday 14th April 2020,
aged 94 years.
She will be greatly missed.
A private funeral service is to be held. The family would like to thank everyone for the love and support shown to them at this time of sadness and give their heartfelt thanks to everyone at Hillside Nursing Home who cared for her.
Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to benefit Cancer Research UK can be sent c/o Heritage & Sons, 167 Bicester Road, Aylesbury HP19 9BA, by calling 01296 428638 or visiting https://www.cpjfield.co.uk/
services/43316.
Published in Bucks Herald on Apr. 22, 2020