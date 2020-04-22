|
|
|
Johnson Sheila Marion Passed away at the
Gables Nursing Home on
12th April 2020, aged 81 years.
K Y Green Funeral Directors
will be arranging for a Memorial Service to be held where all her
friends are welcome to join the
family in celebrating Sheila's life.
All enquiries to K Y Green regarding this may be made once the
restrictions are lifted.
The family would like to express
their heartfelt thanks to the staff at
The Gables for the care they gave Sheila at such a difficult time in her life.
Published in Bucks Herald on Apr. 22, 2020