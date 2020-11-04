Home

Stuart McIntosh Notice
McIntosh
Stuart Sadly passed away on 19th October 2020 age 77.
Greatly missed by his Wife, Sons, Grandchildren,
Family and Friends.

The Family will be leaving the farm at 11.00am passing through Longwick for a Family Funeral Service to be held at Ilmer Church on Tuesday
10th November 11.30am.

The Family would like to thank everyone for their cards, flowers
and kind words.

Donations will be gratefully received for Thames Valley Air Ambulance or Head and Neck Cancer Foundation c/o Surman & Horwood
25 High Street, Princes Risborough, HP27 0AE
Published in Bucks Herald on Nov. 4, 2020
