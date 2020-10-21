Home

Robinson Stuart John Aged 64, of Queens Nympton, Devon - formerly from Haddenham/Askett, Buckinghamshire.
Passed away peacefully following
a brave fight with Cancer.
A devoted and loving husband to Lesley, father to Janine, Liam and Danielle
and grandfather to Henry,
Grace and Jaxson.
He will be greatly missed
by family and friends.
A private cremation will take place
at Barnstaple Crematorium
on Tuesday 27th October.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations to North Devon Hospice be made in his name.
Published in Bucks Herald on Oct. 21, 2020
