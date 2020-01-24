|
Woodward Sylvia Lillian Peacefully on 12th January 2020,
in Red House Nursing Home,
aged 95 years.
Wife of the late Wilfred,
also mother of the late Brian,
who will be very sadly missed
by all her family and friends.
The funeral service will be on
Thursday 13th February 2020
at St. Mary's Church, Tingewick
at 12.00 noon.
Family flowers only please
but donations, if desired, for
The Donkey Sanctuary can be sent
c/o L. Hartness Funeral Services
11 Victoria Road, Bicester, Oxford,
OX26 6QD. Tel 01869 253282.
Published in Bucks Herald on Jan. 24, 2020