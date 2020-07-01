|
|
|
TAYLOR Teresa Overy
'Tessa' Of Abbeyfield House, Wendover
has sadly passed away, aged 85 years.
Tessa was really loved by her family
and will be much missed
by all her friends.
The private funeral service will take place at St. Mary's Church, Wendover,
Bucks, on Thursday, 9th July 2020 at 2.00 p.m. with Committal prayers said at the lych gate following the service.
Donations, if desired, to benefit BBOWT or St. Mary's Church, Wendover via Heritage & Sons Funeral Directors 01296 620777 or www.cpjfield.co.uk
Published in Bucks Herald on July 1, 2020