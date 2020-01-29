Home

Madden Tessa Adored wife of Robin Clark.
Despite excellent care in hospital, Tessa passed away on Friday 17th January 2020
in Pau, France following a skiing accident 3 weeks earlier.

She is greatly missed by her son Sam,
sisters Fran, Sue, Bella & Kate,
mother-in-law Eileen and wider family.

Funeral service will take place on Saturday 15th February 2020,
12:00 noon at St Mary's Church,
Wendover.

No flowers please.
Donations if desired to
Florence Nightingale Hospice, who cared for Robin so brilliantly in 2019
c/o Bradley & Jones,
21 High Street, Wendover, HP22 6DU
Or donate directly to Florence Nightingale on their website:
www.fnhospice.org.uk
Published in Bucks Herald on Jan. 29, 2020
