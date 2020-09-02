|
|
|
HIDER Timothy John Sadly passed away on Tuesday 25th August at home, surrounded by family.
He joins his wife Georgina,
always loving, always loved.
A funeral service will be held at Chilterns Crematorium on
Monday 7th September at 2:30pm.
Due to COVID regrettably we must limit the number of friends and family but all are welcome to join afterwards at his home from 4.30pm.
No flowers please but donations to Cancer Research UK and Florence Nightingale Hospice at
www.timothyhider.muchloved.com
Published in Bucks Herald on Sept. 2, 2020